INTERVIEW: Political Turmoil in France Not to Affect Japanese Investments

Osaka, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Political turmoil in France will not affect investments by Japanese firms in the European country, Xavier Bertrand, head of the northern French region of Hauts-de-France, said Wednesday.

In an interview with Jiji Press held at the venue of the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, Bertrand said that France is held up by very strong systems although instability in parliament is a challenge facing the country.

Bertrand, a conservative heavyweight who ran in the 2022 French presidential election, looks eager to declare his candidacy in the next presidential race in 2027.

While suggesting that few European countries have 100 pct political stability, Bertrand emphasized that Hauts-de-France is able to offer great strategic and economic opportunities to Japanese companies as it is close to major cities such as London, Brussels and Amsterdam.

The region once flourished on the back of coal mining and textile business.

