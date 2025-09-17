Nissan Mulling Use of More Car Parts from China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. is considering using more Chinese vehicle components as part of its cost-cutting efforts, officials of the struggling Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

Nissan hopes to curb costs by using general-purpose products from Chinese manufacturers that are highly cost-competitive.

“The quality (of Chinese products) is improving rapidly,” Tatsuzo Tomita, who is in charge of examining Nissan’s cost-cutting measures, told reporters.

In April, Nissan launched its new N7 electric vehicle in the Chinese market, enjoying strong sales.

“We’ve acquired a Chinese way of doing business,” Tomita said. “The task now is how we will adopt it (into our operations),” he added, indicating that the company will leverage the know-how gained through its N7 sales in China.

