Marugame Seimen Managers' Pay to be Hiked to Up to 20 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese eatery chain operator Toridoll Holdings Corp. has announced that it will raise the annual income of managers at Marugame Seimen udon noodle restaurants to up to 20 million yen to attract talent amid a declining labor force.

The company will introduce a new human resources system in November, aiming to produce roughly 10 store managers earning about 20 million yen a year by around 2028. Under the new system, store managers' remuneration will be determined based on store performance and analyses of feedback from employees and customers.

"We want to make (the new system) a great engine for growth," company President Takaya Awata told a press conference Wednesday, and indicated that the company may extend the scheme to other restaurant chains in the group.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]