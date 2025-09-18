IBM Japan, Fujitsu Announce Collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--IBM Japan Ltd. and Fujitsu Ltd. have announced that they are exploring possible collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, cloud technology and health care.

The two companies hope to utilize their technologies and expertise to accelerate moves to resolve social issues. They plan to work out the specifics of their cooperation to conclude an agreement by year-end.

Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita said at an annual IBM Japan event in Tokyo on Wednesday that, in the health care sector, poor compatibility with other companies' products leads to the inability to share electronic medical records and other medical data.

"We will do what we can together" for better use of data, he said.

Although IBM Japan has competed with Fujitsu in some fields, "we plan to cooperate wherever it is beneficial to the world," IBM Japan President Akio Yamaguchi said.

