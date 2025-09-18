Strong Quake Hits Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake struck southwestern Japan on Wednesday night, measuring lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the nation's seismic intensity scale, in Suwanosejima, an island in the village of Toshima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The temblor, with an estimated magnitude of 4.7, occurred at a depth of 1 kilometer off the Tokara Islands, which comprise the village, around 9:55 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Suwanosejima is one of the islands.

Toshima was jolted by another quake, which registered 4 on the seismic scale, around 10 p.m., according to the agency. Temblors measuring 3 were also felt in the island village.

No major damage from the quakes has been confirmed, according to the village office.

A string of earthquakes began to hit Toshima June 21. On July 3, a quake measuring lower 6, the third-highest level on the scale, rocked Akusekijima, another island in the Tokara chain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]