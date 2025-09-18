Japan Condemns Israeli Ground Offensive in Gaza City

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan condemns the Israeli military's ground offensive in Gaza City, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Wednesday.

The military operations "will further aggravate the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza" and "could undermine the very foundation of a two-state solution," Iwaya said in a statement.

"We strongly urge Israel to immediately take concrete measures to immediately end the dire humanitarian crisis...and to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law," he said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]