12-Year Sentence Sought for Ex-MUFG Bank Worker over Thefts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors on Thursday sought a 12-year prison sentence for Yukari Yamazaki, a former MUFG Bank employee charged with stealing cash and gold from customers’ safe deposit boxes.

The defense side claimed that a five-year prison term is enough for Yamazaki, 47, who has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The ruling will be handed down on Oct. 6.

Prosecutors pointed out that Yamazaki has caused some 1.4 billion yen in financial damage to 70 customers since 2020. She committed the crime to make up for losses in foreign exchange margin trading and horse race betting, they said.

She tried to avoid detection by stealing outside business hours and turning off her personal computer so that the record of the opening and closing of safe deposit boxes would not remain, prosecutors said. Her act betrayed the trust of employees and customers, they said.

