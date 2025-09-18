Takaichi Announces Candidacy for LDP Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday expressed her intention to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election.

"What we need now is strong politics that can help Japan overcome its current crises," Takaichi, 64, told reporters. She is set to hold a press conference Friday to announce her policies.

The election to choose a successor to LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, the country's outgoing prime minister, will take place Oct. 4. The party race is set to officially kick off Monday.

Also on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, held a press conference to formally announce his LDP leadership candidacy.

"I'll carry on what the Ishiba and Kishida administrations achieved, and add new factors," Hayashi said, referring to the current prime minister and his predecessor, Fumio Kishida. Hayashi vowed to "firmly establish" a 1 pct increase in real wages.

