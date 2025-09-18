Koizumi Most Favored for LDP Chief, Followed by Takaichi: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The largest group of respondents think agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, is best suited to be the next president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, followed by former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, an opinion poll by Jiji Press showed Thursday.

Koizumi was favored by 23.8 pct of respondents as a candidate for the upcoming presidential LDP election to be held on Oct. 4, while 21.0 pct backed Takaichi. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, and former party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, tied for third place on 5.9 pct. Takayuki Kobayashi, former economic security minister, 50, accounted for 3.1 pct, ranking fifth.

The poll held Friday through Monday asked respondents to pick one from candidates in the previous LDP presidential election held in September 2024, except Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The survey was conducted by face-to-face interview on 2,000 people aged 18 and over nationwide. Valid responses came from 58.1 pct.

Of last year's candidates who have not indicated their intention to stand in the upcoming election, former Foreign Minister Taro Kono was picked by 2.8 pct, former Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa by 1.4 pct and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato by 0.9 pct, respectively.

