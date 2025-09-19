Japan Panel OKs 1st OTC Sales of Erectile Dysfunction Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's health ministry on Thursday approved over-the-counter sales of a drug to treat erectile dysfunction.

Tokyo-based drugmaker SSP Co. has sought the ministry's OTC sales permission for the drug called Cialis.

Cialis will become the first erectile dysfunction treatment that can be purchased at drugstores in Japan once the health minister gives endorsement after public comments are gathered. Guidance from pharmacists will be required for purchases at drugstores.

SSP expects that the start of OTC sales of the drug will help spread opportunities for erectile dysfunction treatment as the male sexual dysfunction has major impacts on society, such as being a factor for declining birthrates.

Currently, diagnoses and prescriptions by doctors are needed to obtain erectile dysfunction drugs. SSP acquired a license for Cialis from Nippon Shinyaku Co., a drugmaker based in the western Japan city of Kyoto, which makes the drug, and filed for the ministry's approval for its OTC sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]