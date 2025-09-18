Harley-Davidson Fined for Excessive Sales Quotas in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Thursday ordered U.S. motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson Inc.'s Japan unit to pay a fine of about 200 million yen for imposing excessive sales quotas on dealers, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

The antitrust watchdog also issued a cease-and-desist order against Harley-Davidson Japan K.K.

According to the JFTC, the company has been unilaterally setting sales targets for 38 major dealers since at least Jan. 31, 2023. It has suggested that it would not renew contracts if dealers failed to meet sales targets twice in a row.

The company set sales targets for each dealer every January and urged dealers every month to achieve the targets. It checked progress on the targets quarterly.

To meet these targets, some dealers had to purchase and register new motorcycles themselves and sell the products in the secondhand market.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]