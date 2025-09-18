Japan Unlikely to Recognize Palestinian State for Now

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans not to recognize Palestinian statehood for the time being, government sources said Thursday.

This reflects concerns that the situation in the Gaza Strip could worsen if Israel reacts more harshly. The Japanese government is also taking into consideration the stance of the United States, which supports the Israeli side, according to the sources.

Tokyo is opting not to follow countries that have recognized a Palestinian state or announced plans to do so.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is slated to explain Tokyo's stance of supporting a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel at a summit meeting on the Palestine issue, to be hosted by France and Saudi Arabia in New York on Monday. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to skip the event.

Tokyo started considering recognizing Palestine as a state after countries including Britain, France and Canada began doing so in July or later.

