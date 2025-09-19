10 Years On, Security Laws Boost Japan-U.S. Defense Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Self-Defense Forces have been promoting operational integration with the U.S. military over the 10 years since the enactment of Japan's national security laws.

Friday marked the 10th anniversary of the laws, which allow Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense and have helped the SDF expand its activities with like-minded countries.

Japan plans to continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, as the security environment surrounding Japan has deteriorated rapidly due to China's military buildup.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance has become stronger than ever before, and our deterrence and response capabilities have improved," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference Thursday, underscoring the importance of the security laws.

On Sept. 19, 2015, the laws were enacted under the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid a chorus of public opposition, a turning point in Japan's security policy after World War II.

