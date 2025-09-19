LDP, Komeito, CDP Agree to Begin Refundable Tax Credit Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Friday to begin discussions on a refundable tax credit program next week.

At the meeting, Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba called for a panel be set up as soon as possible, with the parties' policy chiefs playing a central role in the discussions on the matter.

The proposed refundable tax credit program was one of the CDP's campaign pledges for July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

Ishiba, who has announced that he will step down, indicated that the talks will continue under the next LDP president.

The outgoing prime minister also said that he hopes to hold discussions on the future of social security, including tax systems.

