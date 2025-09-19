LDP, Komeito, CDP Confirm Panel on Refundable Tax Credit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner Komeito and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Friday confirmed a plan to set up a panel to discuss a refundable tax credit program.

At their meeting on the day, Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito and CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda also agreed to continue discussions on abolishing the provisional gasoline tax rate by the end of the year, as well as political reform, including a review of corporate donations to political parties.

After the meeting, Ishiba said to reporters that he told the Komeito and CDP leaders of his party's eagerness to "fully discuss the future picture of the overall social security system, including the tax system."

On Tuesday, the LDP and CDP secretary-generals agreed to create the refundable tax credit panel.

