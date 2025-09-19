Apple's iPhone 17 Launched in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Apple Inc. launched its iPhone 17 smartphone series in Japan and elsewhere Friday, adding a super-thin model, the iPhone Air, to its lineup.

About 30 people queued at an Apple store in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward to get their reserved new phones as soon as possible.

The iPhone Air is just 5.6 millimeters thick and features a titanium frame that makes its body strong. Its quality matches that of the high-end models in the series. Prices start at 159,800 yen.

The standard model is equipped with a refurbished front-side camera that utilizes artificial intelligence to recognize photographic subjects and adjust the frame, making it easier for users to take selfies. Prices start at 129,800 yen.

With Apple's latest A19 chip, the iPhone 17 series has improved photo and video processing capabilities and better power efficiency.

