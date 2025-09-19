Japanese Researchers Win Ig Nobel Prize over Zebra-Painted Cows

Newsfrom Japan

Boston, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese researchers won this year's Ig Nobel Prize for biology on Thursday for their discovery that painting cows in a zebra pattern makes them less attractive to blood-feeding insects.

It is the 19th consecutive year that Japanese researchers have received an Ig Nobel Prize, a spoof of the Nobel Prize that honors humorous but creative research. The award ceremony was held at Boston University in the eastern U.S. state of Massachusetts.

Tomoki Kojima of the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization and other researchers painted white stripes on black cows with water-based paint to compare the number of insects attracted to them versus ordinary black cows.

To ensure the insect-repellent effect was not due to the smell of paint, they also observed black cows painted with black stripes.

The results showed that the number of blood-sucking insects attracted to the cows with the white stripes was about half that for the cows with black stripes or no paint.

