Osaka Expo Visitors Top 20 M.

Osaka, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka had drawn 20,037,000 visitors as of Thursday, preliminary data released by the organizer showed Friday.

The cumulative number of visitors topped 20 million on Thursday, the Expo’s 159th day since the April 13 opening, according to the data by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

The 2005 World Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, achieved 20 million visitors on its 176th day.

Ahead of the Oct. 13 closing, the Osaka Expo is attracting visitors at a rapid pace, with the daily turnout exceeding 200,000. The organizer estimates the figure will continue at the same level.

“The venue was very crowded,” a 26-year-old female corporate worker from the city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, said Thursday.

