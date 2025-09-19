Japan's Metoki Elected to 2nd Term as UPU Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Masahiko Metoki of Japan has been re-elected director-general of the Universal Postal Union, a U.N. specialized agency that sets rules for international mail, the Japanese internal affairs ministry said Friday.

Metoki, 66, who took office in January 2022, has worked to reinforce the agency's functions and restore its fiscal health. He is currently the only Japanese national leading a U.N. specialized agency.

His second four-year term will start in January 2026. No other person ran for the top UPU post this time.

Metoki joined the then Japanese posts ministry, now the internal affairs ministry, in 1983 and has held an executive role at Japan Post Co., the mail arm of Japan Post Holdings Co.

Internal affairs minister Seiichiro Murakami told a press conference Friday that he expects Metoki to "lead the UPU's efforts and reforms."

