Japan Completes Full Records of Empress Kojun

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency said Friday that it has completed full official records of Empress Kojun, the wife of former Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa.

The agency plans to release all the content of the records Oct. 9. In an unprecedented move for such Imperial records, the agency will disclose the entirety of the content on its website. It took 17 years to complete the full records for the paternal grandmother of Emperor Naruhito.

The records detail the life of Empress Kojun, as former Empress Nagako is posthumously known. She went through the turbulent period including World War II with Emperor Showa, whose status changed to a symbol of the country from generalissimo before and during the war.

On Thursday evening, a copy of the records was handed to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako by Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the agency, at their residence in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Another copy was given to Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko at their residence Friday morning. The Emperor Emeritus is a son of Empress Kojun.

