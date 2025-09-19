Tokyo Police Arrest 3 Vietnamese over Rice Shoplifting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three Vietnamese men for allegedly shoplifting some 100 kilograms of rice.

One of them admitted the wrongdoing while the others did not.

The three are suspected of shoplifting 28 items worth 106,000 yen in total, including 19 bags of rice, at two supermarkets in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

They apparently visited seven supermarkets on the day, leaving each store in three to five minutes from their arrival. Security camera footage has shown that they put rice bags in shopping carts and took them outside without paying.

According to the third investigation division of the police, the three are believed to have stolen goods, mainly rice, at about 60 supermarkets in five prefectures in the Kanto region--Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama and Chiba--between April 15 and May 15.

