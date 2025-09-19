Japan Panel Calls for Next-Gen Power for Subs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel recommended Friday that Japan's Defense Ministry introduce submarines armed with long-range missiles and equipped with next-generation power systems.

In a report submitted to Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, the panel proposed that the ministry give priority to constructing submarines with vertical missile launch systems to significantly beef up the country's deterrence and response capabilities. To enable those vessels to undertake long-distance underwater travels, it also suggested that next-generation propelling systems be developed.

The ministry said the experts envision systems powered by all-solid-state batteries or fuel cells. But some people familiar with the matter pointed out that nuclear power could be an inferred option.

The defense buildup panel, headed by Sadayuki Sakakibara, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, also urged the government to further promote defense equipment transfers to other countries.

Currently, Japan limits its overseas defense equipment supply to rescue and transport purposes. But the panel emphasized the significance of expanding the scope by increasing public understanding of the move.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]