BOJ Decides to Sell ETFs, J-REITs

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to sell to the market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japanese real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) that the central bank had purchased as part of its large-scale monetary easing program.

The BOJ made the decision by a unanimous vote at a two-day meeting of its Policy Board that ended the same day, taking another step toward normalizing monetary policy.

Also at the meeting, the Japanese central bank decided to maintain the policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term policy rate, to around 0.5 pct.

The decision was made by a vote of seven to two. Policy Board members Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted against maintaining the policy rate, arguing for a rate hike.

After raising the policy interest rate from 0.25 pct to 0.5 pct in January, the BOJ has now kept it unchanged for five consecutive policy-setting meetings.

