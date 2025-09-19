Takaichi Joins LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday announced her candidacy for the leadership race at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Announcing her bid for the Oct. 4 LDP presidential election at a press conference, Takaichi, 64, emphasized her plan to work on designing a refundable tax credit program, which combines tax cuts and cash benefits.

She also said she aims to raise the minimum taxable income level.

The LDP presidential race is set to officially kick off on Monday.

