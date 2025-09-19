Japan's Underlying Inflation Approaching 2 Pct: BOJ's Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday that the country's underlying inflation is approaching the central bank's target of 2 pct.

"Underlying inflation is still slightly below (the target) and in the process of approaching 2 pct," Ueda said at a press conference following the BOJ's two-day policy-setting meeting that ended earlier in the day.

At the Policy Board meeting, the BOJ decided to sell its holdings of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, and Japanese real estate investment trusts, or J-REITs, to the market, while holding interest rates steady. Once preparations are completed, the BOJ will likely start selling the ETFs and J-REITs early next year at the earliest.

Ueda said it will take more than 100 years for the central bank to sell off the ETFs and J-REITs it bought as part of its large-scale monetary easing policy. He defended the past ETF and J-REIT purchases as "necessary."

He emphasized the importance of selling off the ETFs and J-REITs "bit by bit" in order to avoid destabilizing the market as much as possible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]