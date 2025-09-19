ASDF Plane Strays off Runway at Niigata Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft strayed off a runway and came to a halt at Niigata Airport in the central Japan city of Niigata at around 11:50 a.m. Friday.

None of the five crew members aboard the U-125A search and rescue aircraft was in life-threatening condition, ASDF officials said.

The airport's two runways were closed after the incident. One of them reopened about 45 minutes later.

The ASDF is looking into what led to the incident and other details.

The aircraft belongs to the rescue unit of the ASDF Niigata branch base, located adjacent to the airport. The incident occurred after a training mission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]