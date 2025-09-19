Japan, Croatia Agree to Introduce Working Holiday Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, effectively reached an agreement Friday to introduce a working holiday program between their countries that allows young people to experience life abroad while working.

"I hope that human exchanges will become even more active," Ishiba said during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Plenkovic expressed a desire to enhance political and economic cooperation with Japan.

They also discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear and missile development, agreeing to cooperate closely on the issues.

Later in the day, Ishiba met with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. They agreed to elevate the two countries' ties to a strategic partnership.

