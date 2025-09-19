Nippon Ishin Chief Leaves Open Possibility of Joining Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Hirofumi Yoshimura on Friday left open the possibility of the Japanese opposition party joining the ruling bloc of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

"We do not exclude the option of joining the coalition," he said on television. Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita earlier made a similar remark.

Citing social security reform and the establishment of the nation's second capital as Nippon Ishin's two policy pillars, Yoshimura said that the party will carefully watch the stances of candidates in the LDP's leadership election scheduled for Oct. 4.

The two policy measures were among Nippon Ishin's pledges for the July election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

At a meeting Friday, Nippon Ishin presented an outline of a draft bill for the establishment of the second capital.

