Japan PM Ishiba to Attend U.N. General Assembly Session

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit New York for three days from Tuesday to attend the ongoing U.N. General Assembly session, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

During the general debate in the session, Ishiba is set to deliver a speech emphasizing the importance of an international order based on multilateralism and the rule of law, in light of intensifying divisions and conflicts around the world.

Ishiba is also expected to touch on Japan's efforts to promote international peace, with in mind his envisaged plans to announce his view over the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

He is also likely to stress the importance of overhauling the U.N. Security Council, which has come under fire for failing to properly address crises such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the trip, Ishiba plans to hold bilateral talks with other world leaders.

