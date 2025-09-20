Kitaguchi Misses Out on Javelin Final at World Athletics Championships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi ended up being unable to win a second straight World Athletics Championships gold medal on Friday.

At the ongoing World Athletics Championships at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, right-handed Kitaguchi, shortly after recovering from injuries, threw 60.38 meters to come in eighth in Group A in the women's javelin throw on the day.

Placing 14th of all participants, Kitaguchi, 27, was unable to advance to the final round, which will be competed by the event's top 12 javelin throwers.

Kitaguchi won a gold medal in the previous World Athletics Championships in Budapest in 2023 and in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After having a twisted ankle in early spring this year, Kitaguchi suffered an injury in the right elbow in late June and was therefore unable to join a competition for about two months.

