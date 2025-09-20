Japan Imperial Couple Host Tea Party for British Prince Edward, Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have hosted a tea party at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for British Prince Edward and his wife, who are visiting Japan for the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

Welcoming the guests at the entrance of the palace in Chiyoda Ward, the Japanese Imperial couple spoke to them in English and shook hands with them with smiles. Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Imperial couple, also attended the tea party, held Friday.

The Emperor and the Empress met with the Duke of Edinburgh, younger brother of British King Charles III, and his wife for the first time since June last year, when the Imperial couple made an official visit to Britain.

Earlier on Friday, Prince Edward and his wife met with Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko at their residence in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward.

The coming-of-age ceremony of Prince Hisahito, the son of the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess, earlier this month came up in the conversation, so the young prince also joined the meeting and greeted the guests, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]