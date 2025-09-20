Japan Govt to Support Domestic Digital Content Overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has compiled a package of measures to promote domestic digital content, such as anime and films, in foreign markets.

The package, put together at a ministerial meeting Friday, includes multi-year support for the digital content industry's overseas expansion. Specifically, it calls for increasing subsidies to help the industry secure enough budgets for the production of video works for foreign markets.

Also featured in the package is support for the establishment of a third-party organization to improve animators' working conditions.

In addition, the government will accelerate efforts to make Japan more competitive in the areas of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

With overseas sales of Japanese creative content on the rise, the government has set a target of 20 trillion yen in combined sales abroad by the public and private sectors in 2033.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]