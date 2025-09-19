Japan Govt to Create Panel on Mega Solar Power Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao said Friday that a liaison committee of related government ministries and agencies will be established to discuss mega solar power plants amid growing concerns about their impact on the local environment and the ecosystem.

The committee's inaugural meeting will be held on Wednesday.

"I think it is necessary to introduce as much renewable energy as possible, but the construction of solar power plants that do not coexist well with local communities should be restrained," Asao said.

On Friday, Hidenori Tsuruma, the mayor of Kushiro in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, visited the Environment Ministry in Tokyo to hold talks with the minister regarding the ongoing construction of large-scale solar power plants in the city.

Noting that there are natural environments and areas that he wants to protect in local communities, Tsuruma underlined the need for a law to regulate the construction of mega solar power plants.

