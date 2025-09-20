Japan Not to Recognize Palestinian Statehood for Now

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will not recognize Palestinian statehood for the time being, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a press conference Friday.

Earlier in the day, he held telephone talks with the foreign ministers of the United States, Israel and Palestine to convey Japan's position.

Iwaya will explain Tokyo's view on the matter at a related summit meeting to be co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia in New York on Monday. The Japanese foreign chief will visit New York for six days from Monday to attend the ongoing U.N. General Assembly session.

"We determined not to recognize (a Palestinian state) at this moment in time," Iwaya told the press conference.

The decision is believed to have been made in light of Israel hardening its stance after many nations expressed support for Palestinian statehood, as well as U.S. opposition to the state recognition.

