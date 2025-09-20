Koizumi Declares Candidacy for LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi officially announced his decision Saturday to run in the Oct. 4 leadership election at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Unveiling his candidacy at a press conference in Tokyo, Koizumi, 44, said that he will "take up the challenge with determination to lead the rebuilding of the LDP."

Koizumi said that, if he is elected prime minister, he will "immediately consider drawing up economic measures to fight inflation and submit a draft supplementary state budget for fiscal 2025 to an extraordinary session" of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, said he will scrap the provisional add-on gasoline tax rate right away. He also stressed his intention to work steadily on raising the minimum taxable income level, a step already agreed on between the ruling and opposition sides, in fiscal 2026 and later.

Koizumi set a target of increasing people's average wages by 1 million yen by fiscal 2030. He showed a negative stance on giving cash handouts to the public, which was an LDP policy pledge in July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. "Even if we want to do it, it's difficult in reality," he said.

