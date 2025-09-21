Japan Govt to Step Up Heatstroke Prevention for Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to step up efforts to prevent elderly people from suffering heatstroke indoors, including at home.

It has requested 1 billion yen for related measures under the government's fiscal 2026 budget.

The government has set a target of halving the average annual number of heatstroke deaths by 2030 from some 1,300 marked during the five years through 2022, but fatalities hit a record high above 2,000 in 2024.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 57.4 pct of people taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke in May-September 2024 were aged 65 or older. Of the total cases, 38.0 pct occurred at houses, making up the largest share.

While elderly people are at higher risk of heatstroke due to their declining thermoregulation and ability to sweat, some refrain from using air conditioners even on very hot days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]