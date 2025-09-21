Sweetness Dulls Salt Aversion, May Lead to Excessive Intake: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The sweet-salty combination dulls the sense of avoiding high salt concentrations and can lead to greater salt intake, a study by Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine and House Foods Group Inc. has found.

The tendency is more pronounced among people with chronic kidney disease, or CKD, underscoring the need for salt reduction that takes the effect of sweetness into account.

The findings were published in British magazine Scientific Reports in July.

The research team studied how sweetness affects aversion to high salt concentrations, based on the fact that mammals tend to prefer low salt levels and avoid high ones.

A group of healthy individuals and a group of CKD patients participated in the research.

