U.S. Invokes "Golden Share Authority" over U.S. Steel: WSJ

Washington, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government has invoked "golden share authority" to block United States Steel Corp. from shutting down a plant in Illinois, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

It is the first time that the exercise of the authority of the so-called golden share has been confirmed. U.S. Steel issued the golden share to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump under a national security agreement after the company was acquired by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. in June.

The special share, while carrying no voting rights, grants the president veto power over important management decisions. Under the rules, U.S. Steel, for example, cannot move production or jobs overseas, or close plants for certain period without presidential approval.

Concerns have been raised that Trump could intervene in the management of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company.

According to the WSJ report, U.S. Steel had notified workers at its plant in Granite City, Illinois, of a plan to halt its operations in November as part of broader efforts to streamline the company's production system, also involving other factories. U.S. Steel planned to keep about 800 employees on its payroll through 2027, having them do tasks such as maintaining plant facilities.

