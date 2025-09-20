Fujii Wins 20 km Race Walk Bronze at World Athletics Championships
Newsfrom JapanSports
Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Nanako Fujii won bronze in the women's 20-kilometer race walk Saturday at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, setting a new Japanese record time of 1:26:18.
The 26-year-old became the first Japanese woman to capture a medal in a race walk event at the World Athletics Championships or the Olympics.
Fujii broke her own previous Japanese record, set in February, by 15 seconds.
"I have practiced with a determination to win a medal," Fujii said after the race. "I've taken a big step forward," she said, looking satisfied.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]