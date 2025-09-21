INTERVIEW: Ex-Police Chief Pins Hopes on New "Tokuryu" Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Yasuhiro Tsuyuki, former commissioner-general of Japan's National Police Agency, has pinned high hopes on new measures aimed at cracking down on "tokuryu" crime groups comprising loosely connected anonymous members and operating on social media.

In October, Japanese police are set to conduct organizational reform intended to better combat tokuryu groups, such as setting up a new dedicated investigation team and strengthening information gathering and analysis to help identify ringleaders.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Tsuyuki stressed the importance of measures to fight tokuryu groups and said, "If (the reorganization) works, considerable results can be achieved."

"The key to fighting organized crime is to take action against core members and neutralize the organizations," he said.

Japanese police have succeeded in weakening "boryokudan" organized crime syndicates through intensive crackdowns on their leaders and other key members, Tsuyuki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]