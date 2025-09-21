40 Years after Plaza Accord, Japan Still at Mercy of Forex Swings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's current inflation woes, triggered by rising import prices, stem partly from policies shaped by the country's fear of a strong yen following the rapid appreciation of the currency on the foreign exchange market under the Plaza Accord 40 years ago.

Under the Plaza Accord, struck on Sept. 22, 1985, Japan, the United States, Britain, France and then West Germany jointly intervened in currency markets to guide the dollar lower and prop up the economy of the United States, which was suffering from massive trade deficits at the time. Monday will mark the 40th anniversary of the accord clinched among the Group of Five countries' finance ministers and central bank chiefs at the time, including then Japanese Minister of Finance Noboru Takeshita and then Bank of Japan Governor Satoshi Sumita.

Currency authorities had expected the yen to strengthen against the dollar relatively moderately, with Toyoo Gyohten, former director-general of the Japanese Ministry of Finance's International Finance Bureau, saying, "We had expected a 10 to 15 pct appreciation of the yen."

But the Japanese currency shot up, going from around 240 per dollar before the accord to past 130 by the end of 1987.

As Japan had an export-oriented economy, many exporters in the nation were battered by the steep appreciation of the yen. The BOJ cut interest rates five times between 1986 and 1987 to deal with the economic fallout of the accord.

