Koizumi Declares Candidacy for LDP Leadership Race

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi officially announced his decision Saturday to run in the Oct. 4 leadership election at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"Recently, the LDP has been preoccupied with the issue of money and politics, and has been unable to face the worries of the public," Koizumi, 44, said at a press conference in Tokyo, held to unveil his candidacy. "I'll rebuild the LDP as a party that realizes the safety and security sought by the people, and I'll take up the challenge with determination to lead this effort."

Koizumi said that if he becomes prime minister, he will "call on opposition parties to engage in policy talks in various fields and will seek agreements with them," adding that he hopes to carefully assess whether the policies and principles of opposition parties match the LDP's and deepen discussions on the framework of the government.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, suffered major setbacks in last year's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and in the election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in July this year. As a result, the ruling coalition is now short of a majority in both Diet chambers.

The race to select a new LDP president to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, the country's outgoing prime minister, is scheduled to kick off officially on Monday.

