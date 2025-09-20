"Creative Reconstruction Summit" Held in Kobe 30 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Hyogo held the "creative reconstruction summit" on Saturday, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of a devastating earthquake that hit Kobe, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, and surrounding areas in January 1995.

Participants, including the governors of prefectures that have experienced major natural disasters, adopted the "Hyogo declaration," aimed at transmitting the philosophy of "creative reconstruction," which calls for building a better society than before disasters.

They highlighted the importance of passing down disaster experiences and lessons to future generations. The meeting took place in Kobe.

Community bonds are very important for the promotion of postdisaster reconstruction, the declaration said, calling on disaster-hit areas to create new values by making use of their characteristics and resources.

"We shared the view that support for the maintenance of communities is most important," Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito told a press conference.

