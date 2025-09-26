Sanseito Working to Whip Itself into Shape ahead of Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese upstart political party Sanseito is seeking to shore up its organizational structure ahead of an extraordinary session of the Diet, or parliament, expected to be convened next month.

But power remains concentrated in its leader, Sohei Kamiya, an issue that needs to be addressed for its further growth.

Sanseito significantly expanded its seat share in the House of Councillors in the July 20 election for the upper chamber of the Diet. This prompted the party to hold training sessions for its first-time lawmakers and create new posts for its Diet members.

Kamiya posted about a rookie lawmaker training session chaired by him on X on Sept. 12. The chief spoke mainly about the party's history, its challenges and what is expected of lawmakers. He also said that he wants to hold more training sessions.

On a different day, a mock Diet meeting was held, in which new Sanseito lawmakers asked questions to senior members playing the role of cabinet members.

