Japan PM Ishiba to Equal Aso with 358 Days in Office Tues.

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will mark 358 days in office Tuesday, equaling the tenure of Taro Aso, currently supreme adviser of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Shortly after taking office in October last year, the Ishiba-led LDP and coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in the House of Representatives in an election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

This led to speculation early on that Ishiba's time as prime minister would be short-lived.

Ishiba announced this month that he will step down, after the LDP-Komeito coalition relinquished its majority in the House of Councillors in July's election for the upper chamber.

Still, Ishiba will be the 26th longest-serving prime minister among the 36 who filled the post after World War II.

