Noto Heavy Rain Victims Remembered 1 Year On

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--People paid tribute on Sunday to the 19 victims of the torrential rain that hit the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, a year ago.

Altars were set up in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, and the town of Noto to receive flowers from mourners.

Visiting the three municipalities, Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase and others laid flowers on the altars and prayed for the souls of the victims, including three people who died due to indirect causes related to the disaster.

Hase also offered a silent prayer in Wajima's Futegawamachi district, where four people died, including Hanon Kiso, a then 14-year-old local junior high school third grader.

"Work to rebuild the afflicted areas is ongoing, and full reconstruction is still a long way off," Hase told reporters. "We will work with municipal authorities and other related organizations so that we can make progress day by day," he added.

