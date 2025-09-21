Koizumi Denies Early Lower House Breakup

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, set to run in the Oct. 4 leadership election at Japan's ruling party, said Sunday that he will not dissolve the House of Representatives soon for a snap general election if he is elected prime minister after winning the party race.

In talks with reporters in the city of Saitama, near Tokyo, Koizumi said that he "would not be in a situation to dissolve the Lower House soon" if he becomes president of the Liberal Democratic Party and Japan's prime minister.

When he ran in last year's LDP leadership race, Koizumi said that he would break up the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, as soon as possible if he became prime minister.

"What is sought now is to shape policies, not a prolonged political vacuum," Koizumi said Sunday, stressing that he will first work on realizing his policies.

"The public is calling for issues in front of us to be resolved quickly," he said. "We have to reflect on the fact that we have been unable to hold a Diet session due to an internal strife within the LDP, causing a delay in policy execution."

