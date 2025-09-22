World Athletics Championships End with 2 Medals for Host Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo wrapped up its nine-day run on Sunday, with host nation Japan taking two medals.

In the men's 4x100 meters relay final at the Japan National Stadium on the final day, Japan finished sixth with a time of 38.35 seconds, failing to win its first medal in the event in three tournaments. The four Japanese runners were Yuki Koike, 30, Hiroki Yanagita, 22, Yoshihide Kiryu, 29, and Towa Uzawa, 22.

The United States won the gold medal, clocking 37.29 seconds. Canada took silver with 37.55 seconds, and the Netherlands bronze with 37.81 seconds.

Koike, who ran the first leg, said: "I should have passed the baton (to second runner Yanagita) much ahead. I wanted to win a medal." Yanagita said: "It was very regrettable. I was not strong enough. I have a lot to do next year and the year after that."

"I got a cramp in my right calf the moment I started running," Kiryu, who ran the third leg, said. "I was the slowest (among all third runners), so I was responsible (for being unable to win a medal). I could not live up to expectations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]