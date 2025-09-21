LDP Presidential Race to Officially Start Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's closely watched leadership race is set to be announced Monday, kicking off the 12-day official election campaign period ahead of the Oct. 4 voting by party lawmakers.

It will be the first LDP presidential election since the party and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their combined majority in both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament. The parties lost their control of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, in last October's general election, and of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in the election in July this year.

Major issues in the race to choose a new LDP president to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, the country's outgoing prime minister, will include measures against rising prices of goods and services.

Attention is also likely to be paid to how candidates will refer to cooperation with opposition parties, with eyes on whether the current coalition framework should be expanded.

Five Lower House lawmakers are expected to file their candidacies in the election--agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, Sanae Takaichi, 64, and Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, both former economic security ministers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, and former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69.

