LDP Leadership Race Campaign Kicks Off with 5 Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The campaign period for the Oct. 4 leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party kicked off Monday, with five filing their candidacies.

The five, in the order of their candidacy filing, are former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, another former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, and agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44.

As the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito have lost their combined majority in both chambers of parliament, key campaign issues will include how to cooperate with opposition parties with an eye toward expanding the coalition government's framework, as well as economic policies.

The candidates are expected to hold heated debates, staking the party's revival on the outcome, with a runoff vote also a possibility.

They each spoke to reporters in Tokyo Monday. "The policy I want to champion is building a strong economy," Kobayashi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]